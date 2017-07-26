Mike Ashley wins court fight over £15m deal 'done in pub'

Investment banker Jeffrey Blue had sought £14m in damages from the Sports Direct owner.

Mike Ashley. PA

Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley has won a High Court battle with investment banker Jeffrey Blue over a £15 million deal allegedly made in a London pub.

Mr Blue had claimed the Newcastle United owner promised him the enormous sum if he could double Sports Direct's share price to £8 a share in a conversation in the Horse and Groom pub in 2013.

He told the judge Mr Ashley paid him £1 million and he sought £14 million damages.

Mr Ashley denied the claim and said Mr Blue was talking "nonsense".

After analysing evidence at a High Court trial in London earlier this month, Mr Justice Leggatt said no-one would have thought what was said in the pub was "serious" and ruled in Mr Ashley's favour.

The businessman was not present to hear the ruling, but his lawyers said he had won a "comprehensive" victory.