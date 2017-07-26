  • STV
Charlie Gard: Decision to be made on baby going home

ITV

Connie Yates and Chris Gard want their 11-month-old boy to spend his final days with them.

Charlie's parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard.
Charlie's parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard.

Charlie Gard's parents have been given until noon on Thursday to reach an agreement with Great Ormond Street Hospital on arrangements for his death.

A High Court judge said if they could not agree by then, Charlie would be moved to a hospice and life support treatment would end soon after.

Connie Yates and Chris Gard wanted 11-month-old Charlie to spend his final days with them at home, but doctors caring for him said it was not practical to provide life-support treatment at the couple's home for days.

They said a hospice would be a better solution, and on Wednesday lawyers representing the terminally-ill baby's parents told the High Court that they would agree to this, but that there was still a dispute over the detail of the care plans.

Mr Gard and Ms Yates had originally asked Mr Justice Francis to rule that Charlie should be allowed to undergo a therapy trial in New York.

Doctors at Great Ormond Street said the therapy would not help and that life-support treatment should stop.

Charlie Gard has a rare inherited disease.
Charlie Gard has a rare inherited disease.

Mr Justice Francis in April ruled in favour of Great Ormond Street and said Charlie should be allowed to die with dignity.

Charlie's parents subsequently failed to overturn his ruling in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in London.

They also failed to persuade European Court of Human Rights judges to intervene.

The couple returned to court recently, saying they had new evidence and asking Mr Justice Francis to change his mind.

But they abandoned their legal fight on Monday after concluding that Charlie had deteriorated to the ''point of no return''.

