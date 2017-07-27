Teenage girl found 'electrocuted' on railway tracks

Officers are now working to find out how she ended up on the tracks.

Taiyah Pebbles Facebook

A teenage girl has been found dead on railway tracks in Kent, believed to have been electrocuted.

The 16-year-old, named locally as Taiyah Pebbles, was found at Herne Bay station having suffered serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to the station shortly before 7am on Wednesday. Paramedics were unable to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is being treated as unexplained as a post mortem is due to take place on Friday - but investigators have confirmed they believe she was electrocuted.

Taiyah had been at the station with friends at 11pm the previous evening. British Transport Police officers are now trying to find out how she ended up on the tracks.

Det Ch Insp Paul Langley, from British Transport Police, said the family was "desperate" for answers.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this young girl as they try to come to terms with this awful news. We have deployed specially trained officers to the family to provide them with support. DCI Paul Langley, British Transport Police

He urged anyone who was at or around Herne Bay between 11pm and 7am to contact police as soon as possible.

"If you were in the area or have any information, no matter how small, please do get in touch. Your information might prove vital," he added.

Anyone who would like to speak to investigators can send a text to 61016 or call 0800 405040 quoting reference 82 of 26/07/2017.