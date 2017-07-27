  • STV
  • MySTV

Costs and benefits of migrants to guide post-Brexit system

ITV

The government has been questioned why the expert analysis was not ordered sooner.

Britain will adopt a new set of rules for immigration as a result of the EU departure.
Britain will adopt a new set of rules for immigration as a result of the EU departure. PA

A major study of the costs and benefits of EU migrants is being commissioned by the government as it prepares to design a new immigration system after Brexit.

Experts will be asked to assess the potential impact on the economy of any fall in arrivals from the bloc as Britain prepares for an end to free movement.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), commissioned by Home Secretary Amber Rudd, will be asked to report back by September next year, seven months before Britain's scheduled EU departure in March 2019.

But the government has faced questions as to why the report on one of the central issues of Brexit was not ordered sooner.

What will the experts report on?

The study will examine the economic and social costs and benefits of EU migration to the UK economy.
The study will examine the economic and social costs and benefits of EU migration to the UK economy. PA

The MAC will asked to provide detailed analysis on the following six areas:

  • The current patterns of European Economic Area (EEA) migration, including which sectors are most reliant on EU labour
  • The economic and social costs and benefits of EU migration to the UK economy
  • The potential impact of a reduction in EU migration and the ways in which both business and the Government could adjust to this change
  • The current impact of immigration, from both EU and non-EU countries, on the competitiveness of UK industry and skills and training
  • Whether there is any evidence that the availability of unskilled labour has led to low UK investment in certain sectors
  • If there are advantages to focusing migrant labour on high-skilled jobs

What are the current migration levels?

Net long-term migration for EU citizens - the balance between arrivals and departures - was running at an estimated 133,000 last year, a fall of more than a quarter on 2015.

Overall international net migration, including from outside the EU, was also down at 248,000 in 2016, although the measure remains well above the Government's target of below 100,000.

Will the committee's report be the sole guide for the government?

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she wants the UK to remain a 'hub for international talent' after Brexit.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she wants the UK to remain a 'hub for international talent' after Brexit. PA

As well as the MAC's work, talks will be held in business, industry, trade unions and educational institutions in the coming months.

The home secretary said the post-Brexit immigration system must ensure the UK remain a "hub for international talent".

"We must keep attracting the brightest and best migrants from around the world," Ms Rudd said in a Financial Times article.

"I want to reassure all those who have outlined their views ... that the Government is listening and that we share their desire to continue to welcome those who help make the UK such a prosperous place to live."

What is the reaction to the study?

Sir Ed Davey said the government must explain why the study wasn't commissioned sooner.
Sir Ed Davey said the government must explain why the study wasn't commissioned sooner. ITV News

Business leaders have hailed it as "vital" amid some concern about potential future restrictions in hiring foreign workers.

However questions have been raised on why it has taken until now to commission an assessment on one of the central issues of Brexit.

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Sir Ed Davey called on the government to explain why the study wasn't ordered directly after the June 23 referendum.

"The NHS, businesses and universities that depend on European citizens need answers now, not in another 14 months' time," he said.

Lord Green of Deddington, chairman of Migration Watch UK, meanwhile said the MAC was a "very welcome step" in what he recognised as a divisive issue.

"While the contribution of many EU migrants has clearly enriched the UK, recent polls have also highlighted how strongly the public feel about the need to control and reduce immigration," he said.

"The MAC's guidance will be vital in helping to ensure that this is done in a sensible and practical way."

Josh Hardie, deputy director general of business organisation the CBI, welcomed the move as a "sensible first step" to give firms guidance, adding: "Businesses urgently need to know what a new system will look like - during transition and afterwards."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.