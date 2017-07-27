Parents' pain over drowning of seven-year-old girl

Maya Kantengul was found at the bottom of the pool at a friend's birthday party in Norfolk.

Maya Kantengule's parents have paid tribute Family handout

The parents of a young girl who drowned at her best friend's birthday pool party have paid tribute to their "beloved daughter", saying her death had left a "void" in their lives.

Maya Kantengule, aged seven, was found at the bottom of the pool while there was no lifeguard on duty, an inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich heard.

She was pulled out by her friend's mother and sister, who tried to resuscitate her - but she died in hospital with her parents at her bedside.

In a statement to the inquest, her parents Livial and Glenda Kantangule, said:

We are still devastated following the passing of our beloved daughter, Maya Grace Kantengule. The pain is still unbearable and, even though it's been over a year, it feels like we relive her passing every day. We hope that this inquest will provide answers to what happened on the day, even though it is hard to admit that no explanation will bring back our daughter. We miss her dearly and she has left a void that is difficult to fill. Livial and Glenda Kantangule

Mr Kantengule told the coroner's court that he had believed Maya could swim, as she had lessons at school.

But in a written statement, Jacqueline Bell - a teaching assistant at Dell Primary School in Lowestoft - said the little girl had not been a confident swimmer.

She could only take her feet off the bottom with support from an adult, she said, and would use armbands and other swimming supports.

Maya had been visiting her friend, who had moved to a different school, at the Waveney River Centre holiday park in Burgh St Peter, Norfolk.

Jane Rainer, the mother of Maya's best friend, said she jumped into the pool fully clothed to try to save her and performed CPR at the poolside before she was taken to the James Paget University Hospital near Great Yarmouth.

She died on May 1, 2016.

The inquest heard there was no requirement for the privately-hired pool, which was 5ft (1.5m) at its deepest, to have a lifeguard provided there was signage and other appropriate warnings in place.