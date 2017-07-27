Charlie Gard: Judge approves plan for end of baby's life

The 11-month-old will be moved to a hospice and have life support withdrawn.

Charlie with his parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates. PA

Charlie Gard will "inevitably" die shortly after being moved to a hospice and having life-support treatment withdrawn, under a plan approved by a High Court judge.

Mr Justice Francis has approved a timetable to govern the final period of the terminally-ill baby's life

Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital and Charlie's parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates disagreed over how long he should receive life-support treatment for.

Medics said he should move to a hospice soon and life-support treatment should end shortly after his arrival.

His parents wanted more time with him and said he should receive life-support treatment for a number of days.

The judge on Thursday made public details of an order which will result in Charlie dying shortly after moving to a hospice.

The order indicated that an agreement had not been reached between the two sides.

Mr Justice Francis had said on Wednesday, following the latest in a series of High Court hearings, that Great Ormond Street's plan would take effect if agreement could not be reached by noon on Thursday.