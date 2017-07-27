Mother made sham 999 call after killing two-year-old girl

Cody-Anne Jackson, of Stoke, jailed for 16 years for murdering daughter Macey Hogan.

Cody-Anne Jackson suffocated her daughter Macey at her home last October Staffordshire Police

A mother who made a "sham" 999 call, after murdering her two-year-old daughter, will spent at least 16 years in jail.

Cody-Anne Jackson, 20, suffocated Macey Hogan after sending a photo to the child's father with a message reading: "Sorry, just thought you deserved one last picture and memory of her."

A trial at Stafford Crown Court was told Jackson, from Stoke-on-Trent, also wrote a suicide note before the killing, which said: "There's nothing for me or Macey, life's s**t."

The court was told Jackson was angry and resentful towards Macey's father after the breakdown of their relationship.

She had initially denied murder, but changed her plea during her trial earlier this month.

Sentencing, Judge Michael Chambers QC said: "For a mother to kill her young child, who depends on her for protection above all others, is a wicked and appalling act."

Macey Hogan was 2 years old when she was suffocated by her mother, C Staffordshire Police

"This is not a case where you suffered from mental illness. The clear inference is that you thought about killing yourself and decided to kill Macey as well to prevent her having a life without a mother.

Macey's body was found after police and emergency services broke into the property. Staffordshire Police

Macey's body was found by police on the floor in a bedroom after her mother dialled 999 on October 10 last year.

Jackson, who was in the same room attempting CPR, was found with "superficial" chest, neck and wrist injuries.

Police: 999 call was "completely fraudulent"

Speaking outside court, Detective Inspector Dan Ison, said: "We now know that the 999 call was a completely fraudulent call.

"There was clearly direction being given for CPR to be carried out on Macey and we know that she had been dead for some time by that point.

"It was a complete hoax, a sham as Judge Chambers referred to it. It goes to show the coldness of Cody-Anne's defence."