  • STV
  • MySTV

Mother made sham 999 call after killing two-year-old girl

ITV

Cody-Anne Jackson, of Stoke, jailed for 16 years for murdering daughter Macey Hogan.

Cody-Anne Jackson suffocated her daughter Macey at her home last October
Cody-Anne Jackson suffocated her daughter Macey at her home last October Staffordshire Police

A mother who made a "sham" 999 call, after murdering her two-year-old daughter, will spent at least 16 years in jail.

Cody-Anne Jackson, 20, suffocated Macey Hogan after sending a photo to the child's father with a message reading: "Sorry, just thought you deserved one last picture and memory of her."

A trial at Stafford Crown Court was told Jackson, from Stoke-on-Trent, also wrote a suicide note before the killing, which said: "There's nothing for me or Macey, life's s**t."

The court was told Jackson was angry and resentful towards Macey's father after the breakdown of their relationship.

She had initially denied murder, but changed her plea during her trial earlier this month.

Sentencing, Judge Michael Chambers QC said: "For a mother to kill her young child, who depends on her for protection above all others, is a wicked and appalling act."

Macey Hogan was 2 years old when she was suffocated by her mother, C
Macey Hogan was 2 years old when she was suffocated by her mother, C Staffordshire Police

"This is not a case where you suffered from mental illness. The clear inference is that you thought about killing yourself and decided to kill Macey as well to prevent her having a life without a mother.

Macey's body was found after police and emergency services broke into the property.
Macey's body was found after police and emergency services broke into the property. Staffordshire Police

Macey's body was found by police on the floor in a bedroom after her mother dialled 999 on October 10 last year.

Jackson, who was in the same room attempting CPR, was found with "superficial" chest, neck and wrist injuries.

  • Police: 999 call was "completely fraudulent"

Speaking outside court, Detective Inspector Dan Ison, said: "We now know that the 999 call was a completely fraudulent call.

"There was clearly direction being given for CPR to be carried out on Macey and we know that she had been dead for some time by that point.

"It was a complete hoax, a sham as Judge Chambers referred to it. It goes to show the coldness of Cody-Anne's defence."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.