Grenfell: Corporate manslaughter 'may have been committed'

Police have "reasonable grounds" to suspect corporate manslaughter over tower fire.

There has been anger over the speed of the Grenfell investigation. PA

Police investigating the Grenfell Tower fire have "reasonable grounds" to suspect corporate manslaughter may have been committed.

Scotland Yard told survivors and relatives of those who died that Kensington and Chelsea Council and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, which manages Grenfell Tower, may have committed the offence.

At least 80 people were killed when the blaze ripped through the 24-storey block of flats in west London on June 14.

In a letter to residents, the Metropolitan Police said senior figures from the council and the management organisation faced being interviewed.

The letter said: "We have seized a huge amount of material and taken a large number of witness statements.

"After an initial assessment of that information, the officer leading the investigation has today notified Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that each organisation may have committed the offence of corporate manslaughter under the Corporate Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act 2007."

It added: "In due course, a senior representative of each corporation will be formally interviewed by police in relation to the potential offence.

"This interview will not take place immediately, since it is important that all relevant facts and information have been gathered before any such interview is conducted."

The force added that the facts were "simply an update on the investigation so far", adding: "The content of this note should not be taken to conclude that the identified offences and organisations are the only offences, organisations or individuals that are being investigated."

The possible punishments of corporate manslaughter

Organisations face huge fines if they are found guilty of corporate manslaughter

Charges can be brought if failings in management are thought to have caused a person's death and amount to a gross breach of the duty of care owed to that person

An organisation can only be found guilty if the way its activities were managed by senior management had a significant role in the breach

Organisations guilty of the offence of corporate manslaughter are liable to an "unlimited fine"

Individuals cannot be charged with corporate manslaughter, which was introduced in April 2008

However individuals can be jailed if a death is thought to be the result of a careless act or omission on their part under the offence of gross negligence manslaughter

Kensington and Chelsea Council leader Nicholas Paget-Brown and his deputy Rock Feilding-Mellen resigned amid fierce criticism of the council's response to the disaster. Robert Black, chief executive of the management organisation, also stepped down so he could "concentrate on assisting with the investigation and inquiry".

Responding to the letter to residents, newly elected council leader Elizabeth Campbell said: "Our residents deserve answers about the Grenfell Tower fire and the police investigation will provide these.

"We fully support the Metropolitan Police investigation and we will co-operate in every way we can."

Newly elected council leader Elizabeth Campbell. PA

Labour MP David Lammy, who knew one of the victims of the blaze, said: "I am pleased that justice for Grenfell victims and families is being taken seriously by the Metropolitan Police and the CPS.

"But the punishment for corporate manslaughter is a fine. A fine would not represent justice for the Grenfell victims and their families.

"Gross negligence manslaughter carries a punishment of prison time, and I hope that the police and the CPS are considering charges of manslaughter caused by gross negligence."

Yvette Williams, a co-ordinator at the Justice 4 Grenfell campaign group, said the development would help restore trust between the police and the west London community.

Ms Williams said: "However, what we would like to see running alongside that is individuals being prosecuted."