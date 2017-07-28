Prince William flies patient to hospital on last shift

The woman was critically injured after a crash with a police van in Norfolk.

Prince William attended a serious collision during his final shift. PA

Prince William flew a woman critically injured in a collision involving a police van to hospital during his final shift as an air ambulance pilot.

William's East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) crew took the woman to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge following the crash in Hethel, eight miles south-west of Norwich, on Thursday evening.

She had been left seriously injured after being struck by a marked police van responding to a 999 call. Nobody else was hurt in the collision.

The Duke of Cambridge had only just started his final shift with the EAAA, a role he has been in since 2015, when he was called into action.

Having finished his final shift with the air ambulance crew, the Prince will now move on to life as a full-time member of the royal family.

The Prince has worked with the EAAA since 2015. PA

Following Thursday's collision, an air ambulance spokesman said: "The EAAA crew, which last night included William, attended an incident south of Norwich which involved a road traffic collision-related injury, and a patient was treated at scene for severe head injuries then treated at Addenbrooke's Hospital."

A Norfolk Police spokesman explained that officers in the area had been responding to a call relating to the safety of a missing woman.

The road where the crash took place was closed on Friday morning.

The incident has since been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

William and the Duchess of Cambridge are expected to spend more time in London, rather than their Norfolk property Anmer Hall, as the Prince's royal duties increase.

Prince George, four, will also be starting school in Battersea, south-west London, in September.