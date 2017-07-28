Girl, 15, raped twice by two different men within hours

Police launch double manhunt for two men after separate incidents in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police and British Transport Police have launched a major search for two suspected rapists after a teenager was attacked twice in a matter of hours during two separate incidents.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was raped at a train station before flagging down a car for help - but was then raped again by a different man.

Officers from British Transport Police and West Midlands Police have launched a joint investigation after the incident which happened between 7pm on Tuesday and 2am on Wednesday.

The first sexual assault happened at Witton train station, as the 15-year-old girl was out with a friend.

A man then approached the victim and led her to a secluded part of the station, where she was raped.

Shortly after the attack, the victim walked away from the area and flagged down a passing vehicle to ask for help.

She got in the car and was then assaulted a second time by what is believed to be a second offender.

The victim then returned home and the police were called, the incident is being treated as two separate reports of rape.

Detectives from both forces have launched a major appeal to help identify the two suspects and any possible witnesses

They have issued the following descriptions of the alleged attackers:

The first man is:

Asian, with light skin,

Has brown eyes,

Is of skinny build and approximately 6ft tall,

Was wearing grey track suit top and bottoms and black trainers,

Is in his early twenties.

The second man is:

Asian,

In his 20s,

Around 5ft 6ins to 5fit 7ins tall,

Of a large build,

Has a tight beard,

Was wearing a blue jumper and black jeans.

DCI Tony Fitzpatrick from British Transport Police, said:

This was a horrifying ordeal for this young girl and we have specially trained officers supporting her. It is now vitally important we investigate exactly what happened as well as identifying offenders for both of these awful incidents. My detectives are currently examining all available CCTV in an effort to identify the offenders and whilst these enquiries are made, we are keen to speak with any potential witnesses. Whilst this incident happened during the early morning and there may not have been many people around, I would be keen to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time. If you were passing by the station and saw two girls walking with an older man, then please get in touch immediately. Likewise, if you saw any suspicious vehicles close to Witton station close to 2am then please get in touch as soon as possible. Your information could prove vital in our enquiries to identify the perpetrators. DCI Tony Fitzpatrick from British Transport Police.

Anyone with any information can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or call West Midands Police on 101.