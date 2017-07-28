Parents of 'beautiful' Charlie Gard say he has died
The 11-month-old baby was at the centre of a legal dispute over treatment.
Speaking through a family spokesperson, they confirmed their son had passed away.
In a statement, his parents said: "Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie."
Baby Charlie suffered from encephalomyopathic mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome (MDDS).
His parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, wanted to take him to America for experimental treatment, but lost a legal battle allowing them to do so.