Former British soldier who fought against IS arrested

Joe Robinson, 23, was detained along with his girlfriend and mother while on holiday.

Joe Robinson fought alongside the People's Protection Units of Syrian Kurdistan. Facebook

A former British soldier who went to Syria to fight against so-called Islamic State has been arrested in Turkey.

Joe Robinson, formerly of Accrington, Lancashire, was detained along with his girlfriend and her mother while they were on holiday.

It has been reported the two women have since been released, but Mr Robinson remains in custody.

The 23-year-old had spent months fighting alongside the People's Protection Units of Syrian Kurdistan (YPG).

But Turkey is hostile to the YPG because of links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is fighting for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey.

The Kurdistan Solidarity Campaign said: "Unfortunately, Joe has gone on holiday to Turkey not realising the kind of state it has now become.

"Turkey unfortunately continues to criminalise the Kurdish question and has jailed tens of thousands of Kurdish people, including elected MPs and mayors simply for peacefully campaigning for Kurdish rights.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are aware of the detention of a British national in Turkey and have requested consular access."