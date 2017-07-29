Five-year-old Molly Owens missing with wanted father

Molly Owens, was reported missing on Friday and is believed to be with her father.

Molly Owens' father was due to be sentenced in court on Friday. North Wales Police

A five-year-old girl is missing and believed to be with her father who is wanted after failing to appear in court.

Molly Owens, from Holyhead, Anglesey, was reported missing on Friday.

She is described as having collar-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

North Wales Police said it is thought she is with her 26-year-old father Brian Owens.Officers said Owens was due to be sentenced by magistrates in Caernarfon on Friday but failed to appear in court.

The nature of his offence has not been disclosed but a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Owens is 5ft 9in and slim, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Chief Inspector Sharon McCairn said: "We are concerned for Molly's whereabouts and are appealing to anybody who may have information to contact us.

"Equally I am issuing a direct appeal for Brian Owens to make contact with us to let us know that both he and Molly are safe and well."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.