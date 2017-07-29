Two men arrested following double rape of girl, 14

A 35-year-old and a 27-year-old man, both from the Birmingham area, remain in police custody.

The attacks happened at Witton train station. ITV News Central

Two men have been arrested following the double rape of a 14-year-old girl in Birmingham.

A 35-year-old and a 27-year-old, who are both from the Birmingham area, have been arrested on suspicion of rape and remain in police custody.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information regarding the second rape in the vehicle on Wednesday morning.

DCI Tony Fitzpatrick from British Transport Police, said: "Overnight there have been significant developments after we released CCTV images of two men we would like to speak with.

"Both these arrests relate to the first incident at Witton station on Tuesday evening this week. Our investigation into the second incident in the vehicle continues at a pace. The young victim was raped for a second time in a vehicle close to Witton station at approximately 2am.

"I am still looking to hear from anyone who lives locally to Witton and saw a young girl walking by herself during the early hours of Wednesday morning. If you saw any vehicle or any person acting suspiciously then please get in touch as soon as possible."

The man sought over the offence in the vehicle is described as thick set man, approximately 5ft 6 inches with large biceps.