Jet2 plane makes second emergency landing in two weeks

The aircraft was diverted during a flight from Newcastle to Prague over a technical issue.

The Jet2 aircraft was diverted to Frankfurt during a flight from Newcastle to Prague PA

A Jet2 plane has made two emergency landings in as many weeks.

The aircraft was diverted to Frankfurt during a flight from Newcastle to Prague on Friday, less than two weeks after the same plane was set down in Barcelona on a flight to Ibiza to Leeds.

Philippa Bell was onboard the Prague flight and tweeted a picture of the cabin showing oxygen masks had been deployed.

The low-cost airline said passenger's safety had not been compromised.

The plane had been grounded while engineers investigate a technical fault.

"We would like to emphasise that at no point was the safety of passengers compromised," a Jet2 spokesman said.

"On landing, our crew liaised with everyone on board to ensure their welfare.

"Over the next few days our most senior engineers will be investigating the aircraft fully.

"At this stage it is too early in the process to comment on the cause of the technical fault.

"We would like to apologise to our customers, as safety is always our highest priority."