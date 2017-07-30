  • STV
  • MySTV

Jet2 plane makes second emergency landing in two weeks

ITV

The aircraft was diverted during a flight from Newcastle to Prague over a technical issue.

The Jet2 aircraft was diverted to Frankfurt during a flight from Newcastle to Prague
The Jet2 aircraft was diverted to Frankfurt during a flight from Newcastle to Prague PA

A Jet2 plane has made two emergency landings in as many weeks.

The aircraft was diverted to Frankfurt during a flight from Newcastle to Prague on Friday, less than two weeks after the same plane was set down in Barcelona on a flight to Ibiza to Leeds.

Philippa Bell was onboard the Prague flight and tweeted a picture of the cabin showing oxygen masks had been deployed.

The low-cost airline said passenger's safety had not been compromised.

The plane had been grounded while engineers investigate a technical fault.

"We would like to emphasise that at no point was the safety of passengers compromised," a Jet2 spokesman said.

"On landing, our crew liaised with everyone on board to ensure their welfare.

"Over the next few days our most senior engineers will be investigating the aircraft fully.

"At this stage it is too early in the process to comment on the cause of the technical fault.

"We would like to apologise to our customers, as safety is always our highest priority."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.