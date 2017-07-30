Child missing with wanted father believed to be in Ireland

Officers investigating say they believe the pair are in Ireland with a woman named Elaine Doutch.

Brian Owens was due to appear in court on Friday. North Wales Police

Police officers searching for a five-year-old girl who is missing with her father say they believe the pair are in Ireland.

26-year-old Brian Owens was due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Magistrates Court on Friday but failed to appear.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

After hours of enquiries North Wales Police say they are in close contact with colleagues at the Garda.

From our enquiries we believe they are in the Republic of Ireland with a woman by the name of Elaine Doutch, and we are in close contact with our colleagues at the Garda who are assisting us. We just want to ensure that Molly is safe and well and we are issuing a direct appeal for her to be returned home. Superintendent Jane Banham, North Wales Police

Molly is described as having collar length blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue coloured t-shirt with a light coloured pattern on the front, blue jeans and trainers.

She is also thought to be carrying a teddy bear or something similar.

Her father, Brian Owens is described as being 5ft 9" tall and of slim build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

31-year-old Elaine Doutch, who the pair are believed to be with, is described as wearing a black top, grey cardigan, dark trousers and white trainers.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact police.