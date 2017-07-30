Man charged with rape of 14-year-old girl attacked twice

Khurram Rahi, 27, is due to appear before magistrates on Monday.

The attacks happened at Witton train station. ITV News Central

A man has been charged with rape after a 14-year-old girl was attacked twice on the same night.

Khurram Rahi, 27, from Smethwick, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday over the first alleged incident at Witton station in the city.

A 34-year-old man who was also arrested on Saturday has been released while inquiries continue, British Transport Police said.

The teenager was attacked in a secluded part of the station, near Aston Villa's football ground, between 8pm on Tuesday and 2am the following morning.

Shortly afterwards, the girl walked out of the station and flagged down a passing vehicle to ask for help, but was raped a second time after getting into the car with another man.

Detectives are still hunting an Asian man who is described as thick set, 5ft 6ins tall with large biceps over the attack.

DCI Tony Fitzpatrick from British Transport Police, said: "This case has gained national interest and I am pleased we are now in a position to charge a man in connection.

"However, we still have a suspect outstanding for the offence in the vehicle.

"I would urge anyone who may have any information regarding this attack to get in touch as soon as possible."