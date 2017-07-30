Sunday Times apologises for columnist's BBC Jewish remarks

Paper apologised after a columnist provoked controversy with comments about two female presenters.

Claudia Winkleman (left) and Vanessa Feltz (right) are two of the BBC's best-paid females presenters. PA

The Sunday Times has apologised after a columnist in Ireland made "unacceptable" comments about Jewish female presenters working at the BBC.

The piece, titled 'Sorry, ladies - equal pay has to be earned,' appeared in the Irish edition of the newspaper, and has been accused of being anti-Semitic.

Referring to the broadcasting corporation's gender pay gap row, Kevin Myers pointed to the fact that two of the best-paid female presenters Claudia Winkleman and Vanessa Feltz were Jewish.

"Good for them. Jews are not generally noted for their insistence on selling their talent for the lowest possible price, which is the most useful measure there is of inveterate, lost-with-all-hands stupidity," he wrote.

The outspoken columnist also argued that men usually work harder and get sick less frequently. He also raised women getting pregnant as an issue.

The BBC has been embroiled in a row over an apparent gender pay gap. PA

Frank Fitzgibbon, editor of the Sunday Times Ireland, apologised "unreservedly" for the column which he said contained views that have caused considerable distress and upset to a number of people.

"As the editor of the Ireland edition, I take full responsibility for this error of judgement.

"This newspaper abhors anti-Semitism and did not intend to cause offence to Jewish people."

The Campaign Against Anti Semitism has called for Mr Myers to be prevented from working for a News UK title again, and that the apology will appear in the print edition.

The BBC's director-general Tony Hall has said work is underway to eliminate disparities between how much men and women are paid.

It recently revealed Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans topped the list on more than £2 million, while the highest-paid woman was Winkleman on on between £450,000 and £499,999.