House goes on market for just £1 - but what's the catch?

This three bedroom terrace looks like the ultimate bargain - but what's the catch?

This three bedroom terrace could be yours for just a £1. Andrew Craig/Agents Property Auction

Fancy snapping up a three bedroom house for just £1?

Well, you might be able to when this end terrace in Sunderland goes under the hammer on Monday.

The only catch is you might not be able to go inside it just yet.

The property's bargain price is due to "hazards of a serious nature" being found in the building.

Anyone wishing to enter the property has to sign a disclaimer and go in at their own risk, auctioneers Andrew Craig said.

But the house in Tunstall Terrace West is being marketed as an "ideal investment".

The listing said: "Attention Buyers! No Buyers Premium To Pay! Guide price £1. Yes you have read this correctly £1 with no reserve."

The auction will take place at Newcastle Marriott Hotel, Gosforth Park, at 7pm.