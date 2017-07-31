Man due in court over rape of 14-year-old girl

A 27-year-old man will appear before magistrates today after he was charged with rape.

The man was charged with rape after a 14-year-old girl was attacked last week. ITV News Central

A man is due before magistrates after he was charged with rape in connection with a double attack on a teenage girl.

Khurram Rahi, from Smethwick, will appear before Birmingham Magistrates today.

A second man, who was also arrested on suspicion of rape, has been released under police investigation but British Transport Police are still searching for information about the second attack on the 14-year-old victim.

DCI Tony Fitzpatrick from British Transport Police, said:

We still have a suspect outstanding for the offence in the vehicle. I would urge anyone who may have any information regarding this attack to get in touch as soon as possible. The second assault happened at approximately 2am close to Witton station. The victim flagged down a vehicle for help, a man then raped her. DCI Tony Fitzpatrick

He is described as thick set Asian man, approximately 5ft 6inc with large biceps.