  • STV
  • MySTV

Woman, 82, strangled with dog lead in attack in London

ITV

The unprovoked assault took place in the hallway of her home in Lambeth.

Catherine Smith was attacked in the hallway of her home with her own dog lead
Catherine Smith was attacked in the hallway of her home with her own dog lead Met Police

An elderly woman who was strangled with her own dog lead during an unprovoked attack in the hallway of her home has been left with serious injuries.

Catherine Smith, 82, was brutally assaulted in her home on Lydhurst Avenue, Lambeth at around 1pm on Thursday, 27 July, shortly after arriving home from walking her dog, police said.

Detective Constable Vicky Vincent, the investigating officer from Lambeth CID, described the incident as "a vicious unprovoked attack on an elderly vulnerable woman's own doorstep."

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses following the attack.

Catherine Smith, 82, suffered serious injuries
Catherine Smith, 82, suffered serious injuries Met Police

Ms Smith reportedly first encountered her attacker - a slim white woman, about 5ft 5ins tall, with slick backed black hair - while she was out on her mobility scooter walking her dog in the Palace Road Nature Gardens.

On returning home Ms Smith saw the same woman sitting on a wall outside her home.

The woman, who was dressed in a khaki coloured zipped coat, multi-coloured trainers and tights, kept asking Ms Smith "where's Tracey?" and repeatedly asked for money.

The 82-year-old told the woman that she did not know a Tracey, went inside her home and shut the door.

Shortly after Ms Smith entered her property the suspect rang the doorbell and asked to come in and use the toilet, a request that was denied, before aggressively pushing open the door and forcing her way in.

Ms Smith fell backwards and hit her head during the confrontation and then there was a struggle between the two women before the suspect grabbed the victim's dog lead, wrapped it round her neck and started to strangle her.

The female attacker is said to have then run off in an unknown direction, leaving Ms Smith injured and calling out for help.

Members of the public who rushed to the 82-year-old's aid, saw her covered in blood and called the police.

Anyone with information or any witnesses is asked to contact Lambeth CID on 07785 774447, 101 or Tweet @MetCC.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.