New details emerge of foiled 'terror plot' in Australia

Meat grinder and document for Jakarta flight reportedly recovered from bin.

Investigators have been carrying out raids and detailed searches since the plot was discovered APTN

New details of an alleged terror plot foiled by Australian police have emerged after officials reportedly recovered part of a meat grinder and a document for a Jakarta flight from a bin.

It comes after four men were arrested during raids in the Surry Hills area of Sydney on Saturday amid allegations they had been planning to use a bomb disguised as a meat mincer and a device used to secrete gas to try and bring down a plane.

Australian television network 7 News said officers had seized evidence including the flight number for a Jakarta to Sydney route from a bin at a home in Lakemba that police were led to believe was linked to the alleged plot.

The male suspects, reportedly two fathers and their sons, had been thought to have been targeting a plane bound to the Middle East from Sydney at the time of their arrest.

Four men were arrested in Sydney's Surry Hills area on Saturday APTN

One of the suspects was pictured being led away by police covered in a towel APTN

Security was stepped up at all major airports in Australia over the weekend after the alleged terror plot came to light.

Australian Federal Police commissioner Andrew Colivn said that details had been scant on the specifics of the attack, the location and timing but officers had become aware that "people in Sydney were planning to commit a terrorist attack using an improvised device" prompting a series of raids and arrests.