Former Kids Company bosses could face company bans

The charity's former chairman Alan Yentob is expected to be named in insolvency proceedings.

Camila Batmanghelidjh and Alan Yentob were among former bosses of Kids Company PA Wire

The former directors of folded charitable organisation Kids Company could be disqualified from running companies in future after it emerged the government plans to bring legal proceedings against them.

Among those expected to be named in insolvency proceedings when they are launched are ex-boss Camila Batmanghelidjh and former charity chairman Alan Yentob as well as eight others.

Ms Batmanghelidjh was not formally a director when the charity collapsed amid a storm of controversy in August 2015 but the proceedings will allege she had acted as a de facto director at the time and should face the same consequences as the other formal directors.

Kids Company collapsed in 2015 after 19 years. PA Wire

Insolvency action is being sought as a result of an investigation carried out in the wake of the youth organisation folding two years ago - it collapsed just days after receiving a £3 million Government grant to keep it afloat.

MPs condemned the "extraordinary catalogue of failures" which led to the collapse of the Kids Company charity in a damning report released in 2016 and the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) called for "radical change" in charity regulation to prevent a repeat.

As part of insolvency action set to be brought by Business Secretary Greg Clark all those named in the action could be disqualified from running or controlling other companies for between two-and-a-half and six years.

Those set to be named in the action are; Sunetra Devi Atkinson, Erica Jane Bolton, Richard Gordon Handover, Vincent Gerald O'Brien, Francesca Mary Robinson, Jane Tyler, Andrew Webster and Mr Yentob and Ms Batmanghelidjh.