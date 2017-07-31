Duchess of Cambridge appoints new private secretary

The royal has appointed Catherine Quinn to the role, Kensington Palace has announced.

Kate's new Private Secretary will take up her role in October. PA

The Duchess of Cambridge has appointed Catherine Quinn as her new Private Secretary, Kensington Palace has announced.

Ms Quinn, who is currently Chief Operating Officer and Associate Dean for administration at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School, will begin her new role at Kensington Palace in October.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "Catherine is a member of the Boards of the Charity Commission for England and Wales, the Met Office, and the Royal British Legion.

"She has an MBA from Oxford University's Saïd Business School and degrees from US and UK universities."

Catherine Quinn currently works at Oxford University’s Saïd Business School. University of Oxford

Ms Quinn has also previously held leadership roles at Middle Temple and the Wellcome Trust.

She will take over from Rebecca Priestley, who is stepping down this summer after ten years of service to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Earlier this year Kensington Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for all the hard work and support Rebecca has given over the past ten years, and wish her luck in the next phase of her career."

The Cambridge family, who are currently based in Norfolk at Anmer Hall, will make Kensington Palace their main home later this year as William takes up full-time royal duties and Prince George starts school in London.