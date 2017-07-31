Queen's top aide to step down after ten years in role

Sir Christopher Geidt will leave his job as private secretary in October.

The Queen's Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt has announced that he will step down in October, after ten years in the post.

Buckingham Palace announced that Edward Young, who has been the Deputy Private Secretary since 2007, will take up the reins.

Sir Christopher said: "It has been my very great privilege to serve The Queen since the Golden Jubilee in 2002 and, especially, as her Private Secretary for the past decade. In that time, as throughout her Reign, Her Majesty's authority has brought stability, purpose and colour to country and Commonwealth alike.

"With The Duke of Edinburgh's recent decision to draw back from public life, The Queen's own unwavering commitment as Sovereign has the full and active support of the entire Royal Family.

"It is therefore with every confidence, and with Her Majesty's agreement, that I now hand over the responsibilities of The Queen's Private Secretary to my successor, Edward Young."

Sir Christopher was knighted by the Queen at an investiture ceremony in 2014. PA

The announcement came shortly after Kensington Palace revealed the Duchess of Cambridge's new Private Secretary will be Catherine Quinn.

She will also take up post in October.

The Lord Chamberlain, The Earl Peel, said: "Over the past decade Sir Christopher has led the Private Secretary's Office during a hugely successful and significant period of Her Majesty's reign.

"As the senior Head of Department and member of the Lord Chamberlain's Committee, he has also played a key role in ensuring a progressive and forward looking strategy has been adopted by the Royal Household.

"In recognition of his major contribution, I would like to take this opportunity to record my message of gratitude and thanks."