A man was rescued a mile offshore after he was carried away by wind and tide.

Man in toy dinghy rescued mile offshore by Redcar RNLI RNLI

A man has been rescued a mile offshore after he was carried away by wind and tide in Redcar.

The Redcar inshore lifeboat was launched after a man was seen drifting in a toy dinghy towards the Teesside Wind Farm at Redcar this evening, July 31st. He was attempting to paddle against the wind and tidal currents but instead was drifting further out to sea.

After boarding the lifeboat and returning to the beach, a coastguard team gave him sea safety advice.

Man in toy dinghy has been rescued RNLI

Dave Cocks, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Redcar RNLI said:

"This is a good example of the types of incident we repeatedly warn people about. "It was a reasonably pleasant evening but the wind and tide were a recipe for this to happen. We believe the man was in his 30s. He was dressed in only a hoodie and shorts, and he didn't even fit in the toy dinghy. "If the alarm hadn't been raised there was every likelihood he'd have drifted out of sight of land and we could well have been bringing a dead body back." Dave Cocks, Redcar RNLI

The RNLI has launched a Respect The Water campaign which focuses on the dangers the sea can present, and in particular the effects of cold water are being highlighted.