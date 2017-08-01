Moped riders throw liquid in man's face during 'robbery'

A 47-year-old pedestrian was targeted by "men on a moped" who threw liquid in his face.

The assault happened near Harrods in London

A man who had liquid thrown at him during an attempted robbery near Harrods has been taken to hospital.

According to reports the 47-year-old pedestrian was targeted by "men on a moped" who threw liquid in his face on Monday as he was walking in Walton Place, Knightsbridge.

Scotland Yard said it is not known if the liquid was a corrosive substance.

Police confirmed they were called to reports of the assault shortly after 8.30pm on July 31 and that the victim was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to a central London hospital.

A spokesman said: "Officers from Kensington & Chelsea Borough are investigating, and at this early stage it is believed the liquid was thrown at the victim during an attempted robbery."

Although it is not yet clear what the liquid was, the assault comes in the wake of a recent spike in the number of attacks involving acid with more than 400 such attacks carried out in the six months up to April 2017.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the attack or anyone with any information to contact them directly or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.