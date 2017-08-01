British Gas set to raise electricity prices by 12.5%

The hike could mean an average dual fuel bill for a typical household will rise by £76.

Electricity prices are being raised on September 15 Rui Vieira/PA Wire

British gas has announced it will raising its electricity prices by 12.5% on September 15 in a move that will affect some 3.1 million customers.

The energy giant's price hike could mean an average dual fuel bill for a typical annual household tariff will rise by £76 to £1,120.

According to British Gas officials the decision to raise electricity prices "reflects the increasing costs of energy policy, and delivery to customers' homes since 2014 ".

Details of the intended price hike also came as British Gas owner Centrica posted its half-year results which revealed that the company had lost 377,000 UK customer accounts since the start of the year and earnings from its consumer business had plunged by more than a quarter.