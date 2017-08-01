  • STV
  • MySTV

Man held on suspicion of murdering teenager 14 years ago

ITV

A 51-year-old has been arrested over the disappearance of Charlene Downes in Blackpool.

Charlene Downes went missing in November 2003
Charlene Downes went missing in November 2003 Lancashire Police/PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Blackpool teenager who has been missing for more than a decade.

It comes as mystery continues to surround the disappearance of Charlene Downs who vanished on November 1, 2003, shortly after kissing her mother goodbye and heading out to meet friends on Blackpool Promenade.

Charlene was just 14-years-old when she was last seen and no trace of her has ever been found.

Lancashire Police have now confirmed a 51-year-old man, who lived in the area at the time of Charlene's disappearance, is being held on suspicion of her murder.

Long running mystery

A £100,000 reward remains on offer for information leading to the conviction of the teenager's killer or killers as part of what has become the largest and longest running investigation in the history of Lancashire Constabulary.

Last year murder squad detectives investigating the disappearance of Charlene released new images of the last day she was seen in a fresh bid to find out what happened to the teenager.

The images showed Charlene with her sister Rebecca on Bank Hey Street in Blackpool town centre at 3.25pm on the Saturday that she vanished shortly before she returned home and then left her house for the last time.

Charlene is pictured with her sister on the day of her disappearance
Charlene is pictured with her sister on the day of her disappearance Lancashire Police

Two men were previously charged over Charlene's disappearance and joked that the youngster had "gone into kebabs" during a trial in 2007but were acquitted after the jury were unable to reach a verdict.

Several arrests for historical sexual offences were also made in Lancashire last year but they were said to not be directly connected to Charlene's murder as the probe into the teenager's disappearance is also looking at the wider issue of child sexual exploitation in the resort.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org they can email: charlenedownesinvestigation@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.