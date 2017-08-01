Riot police called to Hertfordshire jail for second day

Inmates have reportedly taken over a wing of HMP The Mount as staff 'lose control'.

Riot police pictured entering The Mount prison yesterday, they were also redeployed today PA

Inmates at a Hertfordshire prison have reportedly 'taken over' part of a wing where they are being held amid continuing disputes at the facility.

A specialist riot squad are at the prison after been called into action for the second time in as many days as the situation at HMP The Mount continues to escalate.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that specially trained prison staff have been deployed to HMP The Mount "to resolve an incident involving a number of prisoners" but did not confirm whether a wing had been seized.

According to prison affairs academic and blogger Alex Cavendish "staff are said to have 'lost control' of part of the prison's Nash Wing".

Reports suggested prisoners armed with weapons seized control of part of Nash wing on Tuesday as the jail struggled with staff shortages.

The wing, which houses 250 inmates, is home to many offenders who are either serving short sentences or have only three months left to serve.

An MoJ spokesperson said: "The situation at the prison remains contained and there is no risk to the public."

The prison rebellion comes following a previous lengthy disturbance across two wings at the jail on Monday night and less than 24 hours after a report warned the prison had lost experienced staff and suffered problems including violence.

There was a police presence outside The Mount Prison on Monday following a separate disturbance John Stillwell/PA Wire

Prior concerns about the situation at the prison came to light on Monday after an assessment from the jail's Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) said during the year to the end of February The Mount has struggled with staff shortages "driven by uncompetitive pay scales".