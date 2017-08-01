  • STV
  • MySTV

Priests mistaken for stag party asked to leave pub

ITV

The group received a free round as an apology for the mix-up at the City Arms in Cardiff.

Reverend Robert James at the City Arms in Cardiff.
Reverend Robert James at the City Arms in Cardiff. PA

A group of priests were asked to leave a pub - when staff mistook them for a stag party.

The seven seminarians had settled in for a pint at the City Arms in Cardiff to celebrate one of their ordinations when they were asked to move on.

Staff informed the priests, who had come from the ceremony at Cardiff Metropolitan Cathedral of St David on Saturday, that the pub exercised a strict no fancy dress and stag-do policy.

But as the group were heading to the exit, the doorman turned to ask: "You're real, aren't you?".

After the mix-up, the priests were offered a free round as an apology.

Father Michael Doyle said the seven stopped for a pint shortly after the ordination of Father Peter McClaren, the second such ceremony in a week.

"They arrived at the City Arms and they were dressed wearing the clerical collar," he said.

"The doorman basically said something along the lines of, 'sorry gents, we have a policy of no fancy dress and no stag dos'."

The priests had been at Cardiff Metropolitan Cathedral of St David.
The priests had been at Cardiff Metropolitan Cathedral of St David. Google

Father Doyle added that the doorman quickly realised his mistake, saying: "He basically said, 'you're real, aren't you?'

"He invited them back in and when they walked back in the entire pub burst into a round of applause, and they had a free round off the City Arms."

Father Doyle said that the group later discovered that one of their number shared a name with one of the pub's flagship beers, the Rev James.

He said: "Reverent Rob James decided to buy the barman a drink and, of course, one of the Brains beers in Wales is the Reverend James, so the Reverend Robert James bought a Rev James for the barman."

City Arms assistant manager Matt Morgan: "When we realised our mistake we quickly apologised to the priests and thankfully they were all great sports and saw the funny side of the situation.

"It's not every day you have a group of priests drinking in the pub and they would be welcome back any time."

Archbishop of Cardiff George Stack said it was "wonderful" to hear that the priests had been celebrating the ordination.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.