Priests mistaken for stag party asked to leave pub

The group received a free round as an apology for the mix-up at the City Arms in Cardiff.

Reverend Robert James at the City Arms in Cardiff. PA

A group of priests were asked to leave a pub - when staff mistook them for a stag party.

The seven seminarians had settled in for a pint at the City Arms in Cardiff to celebrate one of their ordinations when they were asked to move on.

Staff informed the priests, who had come from the ceremony at Cardiff Metropolitan Cathedral of St David on Saturday, that the pub exercised a strict no fancy dress and stag-do policy.

But as the group were heading to the exit, the doorman turned to ask: "You're real, aren't you?".

After the mix-up, the priests were offered a free round as an apology.

Father Michael Doyle said the seven stopped for a pint shortly after the ordination of Father Peter McClaren, the second such ceremony in a week.

"They arrived at the City Arms and they were dressed wearing the clerical collar," he said.

"The doorman basically said something along the lines of, 'sorry gents, we have a policy of no fancy dress and no stag dos'."

The priests had been at Cardiff Metropolitan Cathedral of St David. Google

Father Doyle added that the doorman quickly realised his mistake, saying: "He basically said, 'you're real, aren't you?'

"He invited them back in and when they walked back in the entire pub burst into a round of applause, and they had a free round off the City Arms."

Father Doyle said that the group later discovered that one of their number shared a name with one of the pub's flagship beers, the Rev James.

He said: "Reverent Rob James decided to buy the barman a drink and, of course, one of the Brains beers in Wales is the Reverend James, so the Reverend Robert James bought a Rev James for the barman."

City Arms assistant manager Matt Morgan: "When we realised our mistake we quickly apologised to the priests and thankfully they were all great sports and saw the funny side of the situation.

"It's not every day you have a group of priests drinking in the pub and they would be welcome back any time."

Archbishop of Cardiff George Stack said it was "wonderful" to hear that the priests had been celebrating the ordination.