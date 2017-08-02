  • STV
Duke of Edinburgh: A timeline of royal duty for Philip

ITV

The Duke of Edinburgh carries out his last official royal engagement before retiring.

2006: Philip on a visit to Iraq to see British troops serving in Basra.
As the Duke of Edinburgh completes his last official royal engagement, we look back at Prince Philip's life so far.

1999: The Duke of Edinburgh meeting the West End musical 'Chicago' cast in London.
  • 1921: Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, the fifth child of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg is born in Corfu.
  • 1922: Prince Philip's family flees the country after a coup and relocate to Paris.
  • 1928: At the age of eight Philip travels to England to live with his grandmother and his uncle.
  • 1933: Philip spends two terms at Salem School in south Germany, run by Kurt Hahn, who inspired Philip to set up the Duke of Edinburgh's Award.
1956: The Duke shaking hands with Manchester Bert Trautmann ahead of the FA Cup final.
1977: Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh during the State Opening of Parliament in Bridgetown, Barbados.
  • 1937: The prince's sister Cecilie was killed in a plane crash at the age of 26.
  • 1939: As World War II approaches Philip begins his naval career at the Royal Naval College, Dartmouth. He wins two prizes for best cadet. During this time he escorts princesses Elizabeth and Margaret during a tour of the college.
  • 1940: Philip joins the battleship HMS Ramillies in Colombo, he spends six months in the Indian Ocean.
  • 1941: The prince moves to serve on the HMS Valiant. He is mentioned in despatches for his actions in the Battle of Matapan.
  • 1942: Philip becomes one of the youngest officers in the Royal Navy to be made First Lieutenant and second-in-command of a ship - HMS Wallace.
2009: The Queen smiling with the Duke during the annual Trooping the Colour parade.
  • 1943: Prince Philip stays with the Royal Family a number of times during home leave and, after a Christmas visit, Princess Elizabeth places a photograph of him on her dressing table.
  • 1944: Philip is appointed First Lieutenant and second in command of the new Fleet Destroyer HMS Whelp, which sails to the Indian Ocean to join the British Pacific Fleet.
  • 1945: Philip is in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrender.
  • 1946: After returning to the UK Philip asks George VI for Princess Elizabeth's hand in marriage.
2015: The Queen and Duke arrive at Royal Ascot.
  • 1947: Philip renounces his rights to the Greek throne and becomes a British subject. On July 9 - The engagement of Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten to Princess Elizabeth is announced.
  • 20 November 1947: Philip marries Princess Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey. He is made the Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich shortly before the wedding.
1997: The Duke of Edinburgh at the Aga Khan School in Bilphok, Pakistan.
  • 1948: The Duke becomes a father when Princess Elizabeth gives birth to Prince Charles.
  • 1949: Philip is appointed First Lieutenant and second-in-command of HMS Chequers, operating from Malta with the Mediterranean fleet.
  • 1950: Philip and Elizabeth's second child, Princess Anne, is born.
  • 1951: The Duke and Princess Elizabeth return home from Malta to Clarence House. Philip leaves the Navy prematurely because of the deteriorating health of King George VI.
2014: visiting the Tower of London's Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red installation.
2016: Driving down The Mall during celebrations of the Queen's 90th birthday.
  • 1951: Princess Elizabeth and Philip make their first major tour together to Canada and the United States.
  • 1952: George VI dies and Princess Elizabeth becomes Queen while in Kenya on a Commonwealth tour.
  • 2 June 1953: The Queen's Coronation at Westminster Abbey.
  • 1956: The Duke launches the Duke of Edinburgh's Award. The Duke tours the Commonwealth on the royal yacht Britannia, without the Queen.
The Queen with the Duke of Edinburgh in 2014.
  • 1957: The Queen makes her husband a prince to be known as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
  • 1960: Prince Andrew is born.
  • 1961: The Duke becomes the first President of the World Wildlife Fund-UK, becoming its international president in 1981. But his shooting of a tiger while in India sparks criticism.
  • 1964: Prince Edward is born.
  • 2007: The Queen and the Duke celebrate their Diamond Wedding anniversary.
1993: The Queen and Duke with India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in New Delhi.
  • 2009: The Duke becomes the longest serving royal consort in British history, overtaking Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III.
  • 2010: Buckingham Palace announces Philip will step down as patron or president of more than a dozen organisations when he turns 90.
  • 2011: The Duke celebrates his 90th birthday. The Queen gives him a new title - Lord High Admiral, titular head of the Royal Navy.
  • July 2013:The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son Prince George is born - third in line to the throne, a future king and the Duke's great-grandson.
  • May 2015: Philip and the Queen's great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is born.
  • 2016: Philip turns 95 - his birthday coincides with a weekend of festivities for the Queen's official 90th birthday.
  • 2017: Buckingham Palace announces that Philip is to step down from public duties and he carries out his last royal engagement on August 2.

