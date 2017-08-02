  • STV
  • MySTV

Thousands facing airport chaos with new EU security rules

ITV

The Government has been urged to act after Brits faced queues of up to four hours.

Passengers are facing queues of up to four hours to get through passport control.
Passengers are facing queues of up to four hours to get through passport control. AP

The Government has been urged to act after British holidaymakers faced queues of up to four hours to get through passport control due to tightened EU security rules.

Ministers were asked to use "whatever influence it can" to pressure EU states to adequately staff their airports to speed up the process.

Tourists arriving in some popular destinations have been met with "shameful" immigration lines hundreds of metres long, one lobby group said.

Experts warned travellers heading to some popular European destinations this summer may face increasing disruption as the new measures are rolled out.

Airlines UK, an industry body representing UK-registered carriers, said it had warned the Department for Transport (DfT) about the problem in May, although they were told by ministers the issue had eased.

Tim Alderslade, the body's chief executive, said: "Clearly the situation has changed markedly as we enter peak holiday season, and it is now up to the UK Government to work with industry to use whatever influence it can within the EU to persuade Schengen Member States to resource their border operations properly."

New European Union rules introduced following terror attacks in Paris and Brussels require countries to carry out more stringent checks on travellers entering and leaving the Schengen area, which allows passport-free movement across much of the EU.

The change means the details of passengers from non-Schengen countries, such as the UK, are run through databases to alert authorities if they are known to pose a threat.

However Mr Alderslade said attempts to improve resources at border controls had "failed to happen thus far".

He added: "It is passengers and consumers - many of whom are from the UK - who are suffering as a consequence."

Some travellers have missed their flights due to increased security.
Some travellers have missed their flights due to increased security. AP

Lobby group Airlines For Europe (A4E) said passengers arriving at airports in Spain, Portugal, France, Italy and Belgium are being forced to endure long waits to get through immigration.

The group, which represents carriers including easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways' parent company IAG, claimed some passengers are missing their flights because of the issue.

A4E warned the situation could worsen in the coming weeks as the new regulations have not yet been fully implemented.

The six-month period to put the enhanced checks in place ends on October 7.

A spokeswoman for travel trade organisation Abta advised customers to get to the airport in plenty of time so they are not in danger of missing their flights.

Travellers at Barcelona's El Prat airport have faced further disruption in the past week amid unofficial strike action by security staff.

Aceta, the association of Spanish air transport companies, said some airlines had to delay flights because many of their passengers could not board on time.

The firm said since July 24 around 1,000 passengers had not made their flights.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.