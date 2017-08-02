'Three Musketeers' terror cell plotted attack in UK

Naweed Ali, Khobaib Hussain and Mohibur Rahman convicted at the Old Bailey.

Left to right: Naweed Ali, Khobaib Hussain and Mohibur Rahman were arrested in August last year.

Members of a terrorist cell who dubbed themselves the "Three Musketeers" have been found guilty of plotting a Lee Rigby-style attack following a partly-secret trial plagued by accusations of police corruption.

The partly-secret Old Bailey trial, which was plagued by accusations of police corruption, heard that the gang, from the West Midlands, were poised to strike police and military targets on British soil.

They were arrested in August last year after MI5 bugged the car of Naweed Ali and uncovered a pipe bomb and meat cleaver hidden in a JD Sports bag.

A bomb disposal unit was called to one of the arrests in the Lee Bank area of Birmingham. Credit: Ben Chambers

Ali, 29, Khobaib Hussain, 25, and Mohibur Rahman, 33, claimed the incriminating evidence was planted by an undercover officer known as Vincent, who posed as the boss of a fake firm called Hero Couriers.

But all three were unanimously found guilty after the jury deliberated for 22 hours.

A fourth man, Tahir Aziz, 38, was also found guilty of preparing terrorist acts.