Rescue under way for 70 people in Northern Irish mountains

Emergency teams have been dispatched to rescue up to 70 people "in difficulty" in the Mourne Mountains.

The UK Coastguard is helping police and paramedics conduct the rescue operation in the Northern Irish mountain range.

Emergency services were alerted to a "large number" of people stranded following "increment weather" on Wednesday afternoon, according to the UK coastguard.

A spokesperson said: "PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service contacted UK Coastguard just before 12pm today (2 August) requesting assistance after receiving several reports that a large number of people were in difficulty after being caught out in inclement weather.

" Initial reports suggest that all members of the group are accounted for, however four people may be suffering from exposure."

Rescue teams from Newcastle, Bangor and Kilkeel, as well as helicopters based at Caernarfon and Prestwick, are involved in the operation.

More to follow...