Doctor due in court charged with 118 sexual offences

An east London doctor is due to appear in court after being charged with 118 sexual offences.

Dr Manish Shah is facing 118 counts of sexual assault Leonard Kehnscherper/DPA/PA

Manish Shah, 47, of Brunel Close from Romford, is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Thursday August 31.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed Dr Shah is facing 117 charges of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault on a child under 13.

A dedicated number for any individuals who may have concerns or questions is being operated by the NHS and is available on 0800 011 4253.