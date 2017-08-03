Oxford University employee hunted by US police over murder

An Oxford University employee and US professor hunted on suspicion of Chicago murder.

Wyndham Lathem (left) and Andrew Warren are wanted by Chicago Police. Chicago Police Department

An Oxford University employee and a US professor are being hunted by police on suspicion of murdering a 26-year-old man in Chicago.

Andrew Warren, 56, works at Oxford's Somerville College while Wyndham Lathem, 42, is a microbiology professor at Northwestern University.

They are suspected of repeatedly stabbing Trenton Cornell-Duranleau in Lathem's apartment on July 27.

Officers say the victim, who lived in Chicago, was found with multiple stab wounds in the 10th floor apartment near the city centre at around 8.30pm (local time) before being pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents in the apartment building where Mr Cornell-Duranleau was found were told by the building's managers that police were investigating "a variety of motives including a possible domestic incident", according to the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper.

Lathem has worked at Northwestern since 2007 and specialises in the bacteria that caused the bubonic plague.

Alan Cubbage, a Northwestern vice president, said Lathem has been banned from the campus and placed on administrative leave.

Mr Cubbage added: "This is now a criminal matter under investigation by the appropriate authorities, and Northwestern University is co-operating in that investigation."