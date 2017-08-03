Britain's oldest supermarket worker retires aged 95

A supermarket worker is retiring again - 30 years after going back to work.

A supermarket worker is retiring again at the age of 95 - 30 years after going back to work because he was bored.

Shopworker Reg Buttress first hung up his apron at the retirement age of 65 but lasted just six weeks away from his busy store.

He is believed to be Britain's oldest shop worker greeting customers arriving at his Sainsbury's store after working since the age of 13.

But great-grandad Reg has finally decided to call it a day when he has his 95th birthday next month - but will miss chats with his regular customers.

Former miner, carworker and railman Reg said: "I must admit I'm getting a bit slower and about a month ago I thought I'd better finish again.

Reg is a popular figure at the Sainsbury's store in Cwmbran, South Wales, where customers often stop to have a chat with him if they spot him in the aisles.

Many of them have known him since they were children since coming into the store with their parents.

Reg retired once in 1988 but it only lasted for six weeks when he got itchy feet and asked to come back and he has worked there ever since.

He has even outlasted his son Michael's working life after he retired from being a pharmacist in 2010.

Reg started working when he was 13 and has never stopped. He began underground as a collier's help, but was made redundant from that job in 1937.

He was advised by the Labour Exchange to travel to Birmingham for a job at Singer Cars, and from there went to motorcycle manufacturer BSA.

During the war he was bombed out and returned to Wales where he got a job on the railways.

He was passed to join the services by an Army Medical Board - but his boss persuaded the Army that he was needed for essential war work.

Reg went on to become an engine driver of the steam trains, then diesel trains in 1959.

The railway job lasted 25 years until he was made redundant in the Beeching cuts of the 1960s.

He then went to work at ICI where he trained colleagues on industrial machines until he was made redundant in 1979.

Reg spent two long years out of work before starting for Sainsbury's in 1981 at the tender age of 57 and has been there ever since.

Reg has fond words for the people he meets at the store.

"I love my job, chatting and meeting people. It keeps me out of the house. Other people retire and give up work and they stay at home watching television. I like to get out and enjoy life."

And being retired won't stop him coming into the store - he says he will carry on coming in every day to do his shopping.