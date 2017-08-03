  • STV
  • MySTV

Britain's oldest supermarket worker retires aged 95

ITV

A supermarket worker is retiring again - 30 years after going back to work.

Wales News Service
Wales News Service

A supermarket worker is retiring again at the age of 95 - 30 years after going back to work because he was bored.

Shopworker Reg Buttress first hung up his apron at the retirement age of 65 but lasted just six weeks away from his busy store.

He is believed to be Britain's oldest shop worker greeting customers arriving at his Sainsbury's store after working since the age of 13.

But great-grandad Reg has finally decided to call it a day when he has his 95th birthday next month - but will miss chats with his regular customers.

Former miner, carworker and railman Reg said: "I must admit I'm getting a bit slower and about a month ago I thought I'd better finish again.

Reg is a popular figure at the Sainsbury's store in Cwmbran, South Wales, where customers often stop to have a chat with him if they spot him in the aisles.

Many of them have known him since they were children since coming into the store with their parents.

Wales News Service
Wales News Service

Reg retired once in 1988 but it only lasted for six weeks when he got itchy feet and asked to come back and he has worked there ever since.

He has even outlasted his son Michael's working life after he retired from being a pharmacist in 2010.

Reg started working when he was 13 and has never stopped. He began underground as a collier's help, but was made redundant from that job in 1937.

He was advised by the Labour Exchange to travel to Birmingham for a job at Singer Cars, and from there went to motorcycle manufacturer BSA.

During the war he was bombed out and returned to Wales where he got a job on the railways.

He was passed to join the services by an Army Medical Board - but his boss persuaded the Army that he was needed for essential war work.

Reg went on to become an engine driver of the steam trains, then diesel trains in 1959.

The railway job lasted 25 years until he was made redundant in the Beeching cuts of the 1960s.

He then went to work at ICI where he trained colleagues on industrial machines until he was made redundant in 1979.

Reg spent two long years out of work before starting for Sainsbury's in 1981 at the tender age of 57 and has been there ever since.

Reg has fond words for the people he meets at the store.

"I love my job, chatting and meeting people. It keeps me out of the house. Other people retire and give up work and they stay at home watching television. I like to get out and enjoy life."

And being retired won't stop him coming into the store - he says he will carry on coming in every day to do his shopping.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.