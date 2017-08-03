  • STV
  • MySTV

Terror cell members jailed for life over UK attack plot

ITV

The self-styled 'Three Musketeers' were sentenced at the Old Bailey in London.

Naweed Ali, Khobaib Hussain and Mohibur Rahman (left to right).
Naweed Ali, Khobaib Hussain and Mohibur Rahman (left to right). West Midlands Police

Members of a terrorist cell who dubbed themselves the "Three Musketeers" have been jailed for life for plotting a Lee Rigby-style attack.

The men, who were found guilty at an Old Bailey trial on Thursday, were said to be poised to strike police and military targets on British soil.

They were arrested in August last year after MI5 bugged one of the men's car and uncovered a pipe bomb and meat cleaver hidden in a JD Sports bag.

Naweed Ali, 29, Khobaib Hussain, 25, and Mohibur Rahman, 33, who served time together behind bars, had denied preparing an attack.

A fourth man, Tahir Aziz, 38, was also brought into the plot shortly before the arrests were made, was also found guilty of preparing terrorist acts.

Tahir Aziz was the newest recruit to the gang.
Tahir Aziz was the newest recruit to the gang. West Midlands Police

They claimed the incriminating evidence was planted by an undercover police officer known as"Vincent", the boss of a fake firm called Hero Couriers

Vincent was cross-examined over 12days and repeatedly rejected the allegations against him.

How the 'Three Musketeers' tried to evade detection

The gang were surveillance aware and sometimes left their mobile phones at home
The gang were surveillance aware and sometimes left their mobile phones at home West Midlands Police

The jury had heard how the gang called themselves the Three Musketeers on encrypted Telegram exchanges.

It was led by former law degree student Hussain, from Birmingham, and included his friend and next-door neighbour Ali and committed jihadist Rahman, who they met behind bars.

Ali and Hussain were jailed for joining a terrorist training camp in Pakistan while Rahman, from Stoke, was in prison for possessing an al Qaeda propaganda magazine which contained bomb-making instructions.

Primark salesman Aziz, who was keen not to be "left behind" later joined the plot.

The gang had tried to evade secret services and police and even attempted to double deal with an MI5 contact of Rahman's to extract information.

They were also covertly photographed meeting on a boating lake and in a park days before their arrests, the court heard.

How the plot was foiled

Authorities set up an undercover operation at Hero Couriers, where Hussain and Ali were offered driving shifts.

Two days later, Ali arrived for his first shift and left his Seat Leon car at the Birmingham depot, MI5 then searched it as part of an operation to bug the vehicle.

Ali's car at the Birmingham depot where a stash of weapons was discovered.
Ali's car at the Birmingham depot where a stash of weapons was discovered.

Instead, they found the JD Sports bag in the foot well containing a partially-constructed pipe bomb and meat cleaver with the word "kafir" - non-believer - scratched on it in readiness for an imminent attack.

Police found a meat cleaver with the word 'Kafir' scratched on it.
Police found a meat cleaver with the word 'Kafir' scratched on it. West Midlands Police

An imitation gun, cartridges, a 9mm bullet, latex gloves and industrial tape were also recovered.

Police immediately arrested all four men and seized a large sword which had been stashed in Aziz's car.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.