Terror cell members jailed for life over UK attack plot

The self-styled 'Three Musketeers' were sentenced at the Old Bailey in London.

Naweed Ali, Khobaib Hussain and Mohibur Rahman (left to right). West Midlands Police

Members of a terrorist cell who dubbed themselves the "Three Musketeers" have been jailed for life for plotting a Lee Rigby-style attack.

The men, who were found guilty at an Old Bailey trial on Thursday, were said to be poised to strike police and military targets on British soil.

They were arrested in August last year after MI5 bugged one of the men's car and uncovered a pipe bomb and meat cleaver hidden in a JD Sports bag.

Naweed Ali, 29, Khobaib Hussain, 25, and Mohibur Rahman, 33, who served time together behind bars, had denied preparing an attack.

A fourth man, Tahir Aziz, 38, was also brought into the plot shortly before the arrests were made, was also found guilty of preparing terrorist acts.

Tahir Aziz was the newest recruit to the gang. West Midlands Police

They claimed the incriminating evidence was planted by an undercover police officer known as"Vincent", the boss of a fake firm called Hero Couriers

Vincent was cross-examined over 12days and repeatedly rejected the allegations against him.

How the 'Three Musketeers' tried to evade detection

The gang were surveillance aware and sometimes left their mobile phones at home West Midlands Police

The jury had heard how the gang called themselves the Three Musketeers on encrypted Telegram exchanges.

It was led by former law degree student Hussain, from Birmingham, and included his friend and next-door neighbour Ali and committed jihadist Rahman, who they met behind bars.

Ali and Hussain were jailed for joining a terrorist training camp in Pakistan while Rahman, from Stoke, was in prison for possessing an al Qaeda propaganda magazine which contained bomb-making instructions.

Primark salesman Aziz, who was keen not to be "left behind" later joined the plot.

The gang had tried to evade secret services and police and even attempted to double deal with an MI5 contact of Rahman's to extract information.

They were also covertly photographed meeting on a boating lake and in a park days before their arrests, the court heard.

How the plot was foiled

Authorities set up an undercover operation at Hero Couriers, where Hussain and Ali were offered driving shifts.

Two days later, Ali arrived for his first shift and left his Seat Leon car at the Birmingham depot, MI5 then searched it as part of an operation to bug the vehicle.

Ali's car at the Birmingham depot where a stash of weapons was discovered.

Instead, they found the JD Sports bag in the foot well containing a partially-constructed pipe bomb and meat cleaver with the word "kafir" - non-believer - scratched on it in readiness for an imminent attack.

Police found a meat cleaver with the word 'Kafir' scratched on it. West Midlands Police

An imitation gun, cartridges, a 9mm bullet, latex gloves and industrial tape were also recovered.

Police immediately arrested all four men and seized a large sword which had been stashed in Aziz's car.