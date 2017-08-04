  • STV
  • MySTV

British tourists 'embarrassed' by lack of language skills

ITV

Some 42% say they have resorted to speaking English slowly and loudly to make their point.

Many holidaymakers admitted relying on the assumption that everyone will speak English.
Many holidaymakers admitted relying on the assumption that everyone will speak English. PA

Almost half of British tourists say they are embarrassed at their inability to speak the language of the country they are visiting.

In a survey of more than 1,700 UK adults, 46% of respondents admitted they have been embarrassed at not being able to speak the local language, and more than a third (36%) said they have felt guilty asking someone if they can speak English.

While the survey, which was commissioned by the British Council, shows many Brits will try to speak the local lingo, some 45% said they rely heavily on the assumption that everyone in the country they are visiting will speak English.

That assumption has left many struggling to communicate, with 56% of those polled admitting they have pointed at a menu to try and avoid pronouncing foreign words.

Some 42% said they have resorted to speaking English slowly and loudly to make their point.

And around one in six - or 15% - admitted they had tried speaking English in a foreign accent in the hope it would make them easier to understand.

Pointing at the menu is a popular way to avoid pronouncing foreign words
Pointing at the menu is a popular way to avoid pronouncing foreign words PA

But an inability to speak the language does not mean that British holidaymakers feel foreign language skills are unnecessary.

Eight in 10 of those surveyed said they felt it was important to learn a few phrases in the local language, while 37% said they always try to speak the language while on holiday.

Vicky Gough, schools adviser at the British Council, welcomed the fact many people were willing to have a go at speaking a foreign language on holiday, but warned that too many were relying on English alone.

With Brexiteers promoting Britain's decision to leave the EU as an opportunity for the country to be truly global in outlook, language ability could become even more important.

Ms Gough said: "Speaking other languages not only gives you an understanding of other cultures but is good for business and for life too.

"Trying out a few words or phrases on holiday this summer - and encouraging our young people to do the same - is the perfect way to get started."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.