Priests knocked back from pub have beer named after them
The group were asked to leave the City Arms in Cardiff after being mistaken for a stag party.
Seven priests thrown out of a pub after being mistaken for a fancy dress stag party have had a beer named after them.
Red-faced brewery chiefs have renamed their popular 'Rev James' ale the 'Thirsty Priests' as an apology to the men of cloth.
It also has a slogan, which reads: 'Saving souls and satisfying thirsts'.
The Roman Catholic priests, wearing long black robes and dog collars, walked into the pub to celebrate Father Peter McClaren being ordained.
The puzzled priests were told it was the Cardiff pub's policy not to grant entry to fancy dress parties or stag dos in case they caused trouble.
The priests had popped into the The City Arms next to the Principality Stadium to toast Father Peter being ordained at the Cardiff Metropolitan Cathedral of St Davids.
They were later invited back in after bar managers realised their blunder.
We wanted to do something as a 'thank you' to the priests for taking the misunderstanding in such good spirits. We thought what could be better than renaming The Rev James, their favourite ale, in their honour and we think the 'Thirsty Priests' is perfect. We're looking forward to welcoming the priests back for a pint or two of Thirsty Priests in the near future.Tim Lewis, Brains Brewery