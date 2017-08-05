  • STV
  • MySTV

Charlie Gard's last days were turned into 'soap opera' says medic

ITV

Hospital clinician says he was kept alive for people such as Donald Trump and the Pope.

Charlie Gard: Would have turned one on August 4.
Charlie Gard: Would have turned one on August 4. PA

A medic who treated Charlie Gard has said the baby's last days were turned into a "soap opera", with him being kept alive for people such as Donald Trump and the Pope.

Writing anonymously in The Guardian, the clinician explained they had been part of the team of 200 nurses, doctors and consultants who had cared for the terminally ill baby in intensive care.

"Like all of the staff who work in our unit, I loved this child to bits," the Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) worker wrote.

"But it got to the point where there was nothing more we could do."

The doctor said they did not want to lose Charlie, but that it was their job and "moral obligation" to speak up and say when they think "enough is enough".

The health worker wrote: "We gave him drugs and fluids, we did everything that we could, even though we thought he should be allowed to slip away in his parents' arms, peacefully, loved.

"We didn't do this for Charlie. We didn't even do it for his mum and dad.

"Recently, we did this for Donald Trump, the Pope and Boris Johnson, who suddenly knew more about mitochondrial diseases than our expert consultants."

Charlie died in a hospice on July 28, just days before his first birthday on August 4.

Charlie: With his parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates.
Charlie: With his parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates. Gard family/AP

The 11-month-old baby was born with a rare genetic disease called mitochondrial depletion syndrome which caused progressive muscle weakness and meant that he was deaf and unable to cry.

Charlie's parents, Chris Gard, 32, and Connie Yates, 31, were embroiled in a five-month legal battle with GOSH to gain permission to fly him to the US for experimental treatment not available in the UK.

However, specialists at the London hospital said the nucleoside bypass therapy would not help.

The legal battle captured the attention of the world, with the US President and Pope Francis both offering support.

"Over the last few weeks, parts of the media and some members of the public turned a poorly baby's life into a soap opera, into a hot legal issue being discussed around the world," said the medic.

She added that GOSH staff had been called "evil" by "keyboard warriors" and that friends had asked why they were trying to kill Charlie.

The case had also made other parents at the hospital "nervous" about whether the right thing was being done for their children, the health worker explained.

The clinician who contacted The Guardian said it was highly unusual, but that months of concern and frustration had taken a toll on staff.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.