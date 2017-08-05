Man dies after being gunned down at Essex petrol station

The victim, who was in his 20s, died in hospital after the shooting on Saturday.

The incident happened at the BP garage on Baddow Road in Chelmsford. Google street view

A man has died after he was shot outside a petrol station in Essex.

Police said the attacker pulled up at the garage in Chelmsford in a blue Ford Fiesta before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened near the Army and Navy roundabout on Baddow Road at about 2.10am on Saturday.

Essex Police said the victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he later died.

The force added that the road has been closed for forensic examination.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to call 101.