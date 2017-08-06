Man killed during police chase on M4 near Cardiff

Policing watchdog the Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating.

The crash happened on Saturday evening on the M4 between junction 32 and junction 30. Twitter / Mike Davies

A man has died in a car crash as he was being pursued by police on the M4 near Cardiff.

South Wales Police had deployed a stinger shortly before the incident in an attempt to stop the car, a red Ford Focus, after it was seen by traffic officers driving dangerously.

The fatal collision, which also involved a Land Rover Freelander, happened at around 6pm on Saturday on the eastbound carriageway between junction 32 and junction 30.

Officers said the man who died is from the Gloucester area.

The matter is now being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

The driver of the Freelander was not seriously injured.