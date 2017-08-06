Man dies and two missing after boat sinks in Channel

The body of a man has been found after a boat sank in the English Channel.

A major rescue effort is underway after a boat sank in the English Channel. Shoreham RNLI

One man has died and two others are thought to be missing after a boat sank in the English Channel.

A major search operation involving lifeboats and two coastguard helicopters was launched on Sunday morning after the vessel went down off Shoreham with four people on board.

Sussex Police said the body of the man was recovered from the sea by a coastguard helicopter at about 8.15am.

A 45-year-old man from London was found clinging to a buoy by fishermen two miles from Shoreham harbour shortly more 6am.

Beaches between Brighton and Worthing are being searched for the two men who remain accounted for.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "It is thought that the boat may have left Brighton Marina around midnight and the incident may have happened a couple of hours later, but the facts are not clear at this time.

The force added: "An investigation has been opened in conjunction with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch to establish the circumstances of how the men came to be in the water."