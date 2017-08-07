V&A apology after breastfeeding mother told to 'cover up'
The woman took to social media to discuss the encounter at the London museum.
The director of the Victoria and Albert Museum has apologised after a woman complained she was asked to "cover up" while breastfeeding.
The woman took to social media to point out the irony of the encounter at a museum filled with naked depictions of women.
Her complaint comes during World Breastfeeding Week.
Posting under the handle @vaguechera, the woman said she was "perplexed" after she "flashed a nanosecond of nipple while breastfeeding" in the courtyard of the V&A "and was asked to cover up".
She wrote: "On the upside, I had a lovely day at the V&A exploring depictions of breasts through the ages and making lovely mammaries. I mean memories."
She wrote: "Reason it's important. Embarrassment about breastfeeding one of (the) most common reasons that women give up."
And she added: "Thanks all for support. I was so surprised partly because this was the first time it's ever happened to me in 3.5 years of breastfeeding."
V&A director Tristram Hunt apologised, writing on Twitter: "Very sorry. Our policy is clear: women may breastfeed wherever they like, wherever they feel comfortable and should not be disturbed."