Girl, one, died after unoccupied car rolled down hill

Pearl Melody Black succumbed to her injuries in hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales.

A one-year-old girl who died in an accident involving an "unoccupied car" has been named as Pearl Melody Black.

The toddler died when a Range Rover parked in a driveway rolled down a hill and collided with a wall which collapsed.

Pearl was taken to Prince Charles hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales where she died shortly afterwards.

Her brother was treated for minor injuries.

The toddler's heartbroken family said Pearl was "every single star in the sky".

"When she looked at you with those eyes she would melt your heart.

"She has left a massive whole in our hearts, the world will be a darker place without her. She was the reason we all lived," they said in a statement.

South Wales Police say an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.