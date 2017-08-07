  • STV
Dog walker, 83, stabbed to death in Norfolk woodland

ITV

Police are hunting the killer of a man found stabbed to death in woodland in Norfolk.

Police have taped off the area at East Harling
Police have taped off the area at East Harling ITV Anglia

Police are hunting the killer of an 83-year-old man found brutally stabbed to death in woodland in Norfolk.

The body of the man was discovered in woods at East Harling near Thetford on Saturday morning.

A member of the public made the initial call to police at around 10.45am on 5 August 2017 after the body near the Fiveways Junction in East Harling at an area popular with local walkers.

This afternoon Norfolk police revealed he'd been stabbed repeatedly in the head and neck.

They describe the victim as a family man who'd been out walking his two dogs. His name hasn't yet been released.

Detectives say his body may only have been there for a matter of hours before it was discovered. They want to hear from anyone who was in the area between 9am and 11am on Saturday morning.

They say there is no indication of a motive for the killing and they are appealing for witnesses.

Police have moved to reassure people living nearby by setting up a mobile police station and keeping uniformed officers on duty in the local area.

"I fully understand that residents will be shocked and concerned that a murder with this level of brutality can happen to an elderly man going about his daily business in our county. "The motive remains unclear and we are appealing for people who have noticed any unusual activity in the area recently. Those who use the woodlands and footpath regularly especially those who were there between 9am and 11am on Saturday 5 August are urged to contact us. "I would like to reassure the public that dedicated teams are investigating the incident whilst uniformed officers remain on scene and in the local area to provide a visible policing presence.
Norfolk's County Policing Commander, Chief Superintendent Mike Fawcett
Police say they will be at the scene for several days
Police say they will be at the scene for several days ITV Anglia

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101, quoting Operation Graduate, visit the mobile police station or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

