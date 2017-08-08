World Championships 2017: Athletes sick with vomiting bug

A number of competitors were forced to pull out events after falling ill.

Botswana's Isaac Makwala hopes to be well enough to compete in the 400m final on Tuesday. PA

A number of athletes have been forced to pull out of events at the London 2017 World Championships after being struck down with gastroenteritis.

Botswana's Isaac Makwala, a gold medal hopeful, had to withdraw from the 200m heats on Monday night after reportedly suffering food poisoning.

On Facebook, he posted he hoped he will be well enough to compete in the 400m finals on Tuesday.

Irish hurdler Thomas Barr was also forced to pull out of his semi-finals after being struck down with the vomiting bug.

"I'm gutted...my whole year has been focused on the World Championships," he said.

"Not being able to go out and compete...is beyond disappointing."

Irish hurdler Thomas Barr had to be quarantined after falling ill with gastro. PA

Organisers of the World Championships confirmed other athletes staying at the same official hotel had also fallen ill.

A statement from London 2017 read: "There have been a number of cases of gastroenteritis reported by team members residing within one of the official team hotels for the World Championships.

"Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC (local organising committee) medical staff, in addition we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained.

"As a result, further advice and guidelines have been issued to team doctors and support staff - standard procedure for such an occurrence where a number of teams are occupying championship accommodation."