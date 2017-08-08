  • STV
Hunt for jogger who pushed a woman into path of bus

ITV

Police want to trace this man who was caught on CCTV pushing a woman into the road.

Met Police
Met Police

Police are hunting a jogger who pushed a woman into the path of an oncoming bus.

The 33-year-old victim was walking across Putney Bridge in London when a male jogger knocked her into the road.

Luckily she escaped with minor injuries when the quick-thinking bus driver swerved to avoid her. Passengers then got off and came to her aid.

But 15 minutes later the jogger came back the other way across the bridge.

The victim tried to speak to him but he did not acknowledge her and carried on running.

Met Police
Met Police

The jogger is described as white, aged early to mid 30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was wearing a light grey t-shirt and dark blue shorts.

Sergeant Mat Knowles, from Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "The victim was put in extreme danger when she was knocked into the road.

"It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle.

"We are keen to speak to the jogger in the CCTV about what happened that morning.

"We would urge him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

  • Anyone with information should call police on 020 8785 8874 or 101, tweet @MetCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

